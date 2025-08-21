KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will reopen the investigation file on the death of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, who is believed to have been murdered at a tahfiz school in Kok Lanas, Kelantan in December 2013.

He said the police had no obstacle to doing so because the investigation file for the case in 2013 was complete.

"The case of Faris (Wan Ahmad Faris) was in 2013, and the inquest decision was in 2016. What was the inquest's decision? He was found hanging, and there was third-party involvement... that's why the family is now pushing to review the case.

"I want to say this, yes... the police will reopen the investigation papers (Wan Ahmad Faris), that have been completed, however at that time (2013) the DPP (Deputy Public Prosecutor) stated that there would be 'no further action' in the case.

"I have discussed with the Criminal Investigation Department director what is preventing us from reviewing the investigation papers. The police said there is no problem reopening the investigation papers because they are complete," he said when winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) motion for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

On Monday, the family of the late Wan Ahmad Faris submitted a letter to Bukit Aman police requesting them to reopen the investigation file into the death of the tahfiz student.

In December 2013, Wan Ahmad Faris, who was also a Form Four student, was found hanging in the dormitory toilet of Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas in Kelantan.

His body was reportedly found by the dormitory supervisor after detecting a foul odour from the toilet.

Forensic experts who performed an autopsy on Wan Ahmad Faris's body confirmed the case as a sudden death unrelated to criminal elements.

However, the Coroner's Court in June 2016 ruled that Wan Ahmad Faris' death was caused by the actions of an unknown individual.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes today. — Bernama