KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 21 — A married couple were charged at the Sessions Court here today with causing physical harm to a one-year-old and 10-month-old boy.

Labourer Mohammad Saiful Ikhwan Abdul Rahman, 27, and his wife Nor Azila Sharif Ahmad, 30, who are the victim’s biological father and stepmother, respectively, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out separately to them before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

They are charged, as persons having custody of the boy, with neglecting the boy, causing the child to suffer physical harm in Kampung Banggol Manir here, between March and August 6 this year.

The boy died four days after he was admitted to a hospital.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both upon conviction.

The judge allowed the couple bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report to the Manir Police Station every month and are not allowed to disturb the prosecution witnesses.

The court set Sept 24 as the case mention for the submission of documents and the appointment of lawyers for both suspects.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aisyah Mohamad appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama