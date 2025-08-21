KOTA BHARU, Aug 21 — Kelantan National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) has reportedly criticised the child-free marriage trend among young couples in Kelantan, blaming it on social media influencers for popularising it.

Despite admitting there is no official data yet on the number of couples adopting the trend, its director Haslinda Hassan however insisted that it has spread quickly after being promoted online.

“What is more worrying is that this trend is being promoted without any solid foundation, and society today tends to treat influencers as a source of guidance.

“Undeniably, this is very concerning, especially with the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) continuing to decline,” she was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Haslinda explained that Kelantan’s TFR is still relatively high at 2.7 compared to the national figure of 1.7, but the child-free marriage trend could eventually affect the state’s numbers.

She said financial pressures were also a factor in newlyweds choosing not to have children, a situation that may hasten Malaysia’s shift into an ageing society similar to Singapore and neighbouring nations.

She stressed that the board is worried about the long-term impact if the ideology continues to influence the younger generation.

According to her, many young couples today prioritise career growth and prefer to keep their families small, which in turn could drag down the country’s fertility rate further.

Last year, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said while the decision to have children is a personal choice, Putrajaya encourages married couples to consider having children.

She outlined the support available to couples, including childcare fee subsidies of RM180 per child for children under four, provided to eligible public servants. The household income limit for these subsidies has also been increased to RM7,000.