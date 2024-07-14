KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — As many countries, including Malaysia, grapple with an ageing population, there seems to be a trend among younger people who prefer a child-free lifestyle.

Although this is not a new “problem”, the issue of being child-free was in the spotlight once again when Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said choosing a child-free lifestyle to avoid responsibilities is considered makruh (discouraged) according to Islamic law.

But what about non-Malay couples? Do they feel pressured to have children or are they opting to just go child-free?

For 28-year-old branding executive YR Lau, to have children (or not) is a choice.

“Some people might be able to afford kids but if they don’t want to, or they think children will affect their lifestyle, then that is their choice.”

Lau said couples should not have children out of a sense of obligation.

“Also, if you are not financially ready, please do not have kids only to have them suffer,” she added.

In a recent article, insurance provider AIA Malaysia states the estimated cost of raising a child is between RM400,000 and RM 1.1 million approximately.

Vincent Chee, who has been dating his partner for five years, said being child-free may be viewed as being somewhat selfish but justifies it by saying there is a real fear of being incapable of fully committing to the child’s wellbeing.

He said he and his partner discussed having children very early on.

“I think it is common nowadays (to be child-free). Why have a child so he/she suffers in this world?” the 32-year-old engineer said.

Another woman Malay Mail spoke to said people opt to go child-free for various reasons.

“It could be the worsening of the economy, financial instability or the overall condition of the world. It can even be a personal issue, like childhood trauma, personal aspirations or genetic disease.

“Children deserve to grow up in a safe environment. Personally, I think if we are not sure about being able to provide for our children, then we should not have them,” she explained.

Echoing the same sentiment, Claire R. said she and her spouse had talked about not wanting children as far back as when they started dating.

“My husband and I talked about (not wanting) kids very early in our dating life as it’s a marriage deal breaker for both of us.

“For me, I’ve always known that I didn’t want kids and that I just want a lot of furkids instead,” she explained, referring to pets such as dogs or cats.

“Having children should be a privilege, not a responsibility or must-have. Financially we can afford kids if we wanted but for people who cannot afford kids, they should definitely not as that would be irresponsible,” she said.