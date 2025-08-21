KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A detailed report on the proposed ban of e-cigarettes and vapes is being finalised by a Health Ministry expert committee, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the report, which also considers the use of prohibited substances in vape liquids, including drugs, will be presented to the Cabinet once completed, though no timeline was disclosed.

“It is no longer a question of if we ban, but when we ban. This will be the essence of the report submitted to the Prime Minister and Cabinet,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the ministry’s winding-up debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Dzulkefly reiterated that the government’s direction is towards a ban, particularly after evidence of drug contamination in open-system vapes.

He explained that a total ban cannot be enforced immediately as the government has already gazetted the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which regulates the industry.

Responding to Bandar Kuching member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who raised concerns over the rise of drug-laced vapes similar to cases in Singapore, Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry is also studying the broader health risks, including e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI).

He cautioned that an abrupt ban could expose the government to legal challenges from industry players who have legitimate expectations under Act 852.

Act 852, which was gazetted on Feb 2, 2024, came into force on Oct 1, 2024, together with the Regulations and Orders made under it.

Dzulkefly added that the issue will also be brought to the regional level, with Malaysia proposing that vape control be included in the agenda of the ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting (AHMM) next year. — Bernama