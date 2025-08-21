GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — Penang said today that it has remained as a main medical tourism destination in Malaysia after recording RM888.7 million in revenue last year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state recorded 412,944 foreign patients last year, according to figures collected from 17 members of Penang Centre of Medical Tourism.

“As of August 18, Penang has already attracted 213,032 foreign patients which translates to RM461.4 million in revenue,” he said in his speech at the official launch of Icon Sunsuria and Island Hospital’s Cancer Centre here.

He said other locations in Malaysia will also move forward to compete with Penang in terms of medical tourism.

“The percentage of overall Penang contribution has declined from 60 per cent to 40 per cent plus because there are a lot more medical facilities throughout the country,” he said.

However, he said the medical tourism revenue has continued to increase.

He said Penang is also seeing more new private hospitals coming up.

“Existing hospitals are also providing additional services so the opening of this new cancer centre will be a value added service to the medical tourism industry here,” he said.

He said the road along Island Hospital, there is the new Island Hospital new wing and there is also the newly opened Northern Heart Centre.

“So it is definitely a growing sector,” he said.

Chow said hospitals in Penang are equipped with the latest technology with highly skilled specialists.

“Beyond serving our local community, Penang is treating patients from across the region, providing better and more advanced treatment options every year,” he said.

On the new Icon Sunsuria cancer centre at Island Hospital, he said it will double the capacity of the cancer facility with new programs such as women’s cancer programme and hematology services including stem cell transplantation.