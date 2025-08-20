KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — The lawyer representing one of five teenagers charged in the Zara Qairina Mahathir’s bullying case has explained that the defence team is working pro bono.

Datuk Ram Singh dismissed speculation that he is representing a very very important person (VVIP), and insisted that the identities of his client is protected under the gag order imposed on the case.

“I’m saddened, and as a father, considering they are still children. That is why I’m doing this pro bono together with other lawyers.

“My colleagues and I are representing them, and they are not children of VVIPs,” Singh was quoted telling Sinar Harian.

Singh had earlier said he had applied for the gag order as the law was clear on protecting the child’s interest and their identity.

Lawyer for Zara Qairina’s family, Hamid Ismail, also denied that the identity of the teenagers cannot be revealed because of their status.

“It is not because of any VVIP or because someone ordered it. No, this is Malaysian law. So do not misunderstand it as some sort of ‘higher-ups’ game. No,” he stressed.

Earlier, five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court here today with using abusive words against the late Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir last month.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad said that the charge against the five minors was for acting with common intention, allegedly uttered abusive words directed at Zara Qairina, which were heard by the victim and could have caused her distress.

Sessions Judge Elsie Primus allowed bail of RM5,000 (with RM1,000 to be deposited) against the five minors in closed proceedings and set the pre-trial case management date to September 25 followed by October 16. The trial will be held on December 8 to 12, and December 15 to 19.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block A-3-6 of the Rabiatul Adawiyah Dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan W.D.T 15, Papar, between 10pm and 11pm on July 15.

The charge was framed under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.