PASIR MAS, Aug 20 — A Form Three boy was reportedly injured after he was allegedly assaulted, stripped of his trousers and almost strangled with wire by several students at a school here yesterday.

Berita Harian (BH) reported Pasir Mas police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed confirming the incident when contacted, with six 16-year-old teenagers arrested and set for remand today.

He also said that a statement on the incident will be issued later today.

The incident reportedly happened at about 10am before a teacher passing by came across it.

Previously, the victim’s aunt alleged in a Facebook post that her nephew had been slapped, punched and had his trousers pulled down.

She claimed her nephew was nearly strangled with wire before the attack was stopped by the teacher.

“My nephew was kicked, punched, beaten, slapped, and had his trousers pulled down to his knees. His neck was nearly strangled with wire.

“If the teacher hadn’t been there, my nephew might have died at the hands of the bullies,” she posted as quoted by BH,

She also alleged that six families had requested for the family to drop the case.

“I beg the bullies’ families not to pressure my sibling into withdrawing this case,” she added.

“These bullies are only in Form Four, yet they are already capable of such actions. What will happen when they turn 20?”

This comes as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the Cabinet will deliberate on the proposal for a tribunal to handle bullying cases involving children.

Fatal bullying of children has come into public spotlight recently following the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sabah and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) trainee cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

The family of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman who was found dead in Kok Lanas, Kelantan in 2013 has also called for the case to be reopened.

Five teenage girls are scheduled to be charged in the Children’s Court in Kota Kinabalu this morning in connection with the bullying case of student Zara Qairina.