KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad of all 12 corruption and money laundering charges related to the Jana Wibawa project made against him after paying a compound of RM4.1 million.

Judge Suzana Hussin made the ruling after hearing submissions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has accepted Adam Radlan’s representation letter on June 3.

“The court has decided that the accused be acquitted and discharged of all charges as the prosecution has withdrawn all charges and no longer intends to pursue the case,” said Suzana.

Earlier, Farah Yasmin said the representation letter had been accepted and the MACC agreed to a proposal for the RM4.1 million compound to be paid by Adam Radlan under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

“Therefore, the prosecution requests that the accused be granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal since the prosecution has agreed to withdraw all charges filed against him,” she said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, representing Adam Radlan, 44, urged the court to grant a full acquittal since the prosecution has agreed to withdraw all charges filed against him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry, meanwhile, said that Section 254(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code stipulates that when the public prosecutor requests that a case be withdrawn, a discharge not amounting to an acquittal must be given to the accused.

"However, the decision is up to the court," he said during the mention of the case for the representation decision.

The trial began on July 9, 2024, with 11 prosecution witnesses having testified.

Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to 7 per cent of the value of a project to be awarded from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He is charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations, with the project valued at RM47.8 million.

Adam Radlan is also facing three charges of receiving bribes totalling RM4.1 million from Lian Tian Chuan and Mat Jusoh as payment for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE Infrastructure & Energy secure two Jana Wibawa projects. Additionally, he is accused of soliciting a bribe of RM2 million from Lian in exchange for assisting Nepturis in obtaining the same projects.

All the charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023. — Bernama