KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Police have recorded the statements of 19 individuals to assist investigations into the suspected murder of a female college student at her family’s home in USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya on Thursday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the individuals included the victim’s family members, friends and witnesses, and that the investigation will continue to identify the true motive and the suspect involved.

“No arrests have been made so far, and any further developments will be announced,” he said in a statement here last night, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim, in her 20s, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the living room of her family home by her father at 11.55am on Thusday and autopsy results indicated that she had died from bleeding around the hyoid bone and there were signs of strangulation.

The victim, who lived with her sister and cousin, was found alone and there was no theft reported. — Bernama