KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said today it is reviewing its rotation system for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel to improve integrity and reduce the risk of corruption.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that while the current rotation system is well-structured, it needs updating to better suit the different assignments and locations where armed forces personnel are stationed.

“We emphasise that any issues relating to the integrity of our personnel are treated with the utmost seriousness. For this reason, we implement a rotation system.

“We have a structured rotation mechanism in place, but at the same time, we are committed to continuously improving this model,” he told the Dewan Rakyat here.

He said while the rotations depend on the area and location, the ministry will be reviewing the duration of each posting.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman regarding the ministry’s measures to prevent corruption and uphold integrity among armed forces personnel.

Adly Zahari then emphasised, as highlighted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, that the government will not tolerate any breaches of integrity or corruption, whether involving personnel or any party within the Madani government.

He added that the ministry will fully cooperate with investigations while ensuring that justice is upheld for all parties involved, amid an investigation into alleged collusion with smuggling syndicates.

“Within Mindef, there have been cases where personnel were brought to court. However, upon trial, they were found not guilty, and their duties and responsibilities were reinstated.

“This demonstrates that every investigation reflects our focus on integrity, and we will not compromise on this principle,” he added.

Also addressing a question from Ahmad Tarmizi on the deployment of personnel and defence assets along northern borders to manage rising cross-border risks, Adly said Mindef through the Malaysian Army has deployed over 1,000 personnel across several operations to strengthen border control.

He said the operations have also been enhanced with new equipment and ongoing infrastructure improvements at operational posts.

“Around 60 officers and over 1,000 other ranks have been deployed across several operations along the border,” he explained.

The operations involved — Ops Pagar II and Ops Kota Bravo/Charlie/Delta in Kedah, Ops Pagar III and Ops Kota Echo/Foxtrot in Perak, and Ops Merpati in Kelantan — arel aimed at monitoring the border, preventing incursions, and combating smuggling and other cross-border activities.

“Deployed assets include 4x4 vehicles, scrambler motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said.