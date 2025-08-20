KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The issue of deployment of defence personnel and assets along the borders of Kedah, Perlis, Perak, and Kelantan is among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will pose the question of deployment to address the increasing risks of intrusion, smuggling, and cross-border activities since 2023 to the Defence Minister during the Questions for Oral Answers Session.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask the Foreign Minister to state the economic joint venture involving Block ND6 and Block ND7, which was discussed during the consultation with the Indonesian President.

After the question answer session, the sitting will continue with the winding up on the debate on the mostion on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) by respective ministers.

A total of 161 MPs have taken part in the debate on the 13MP, which has lasted for eight days since August 4.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will last 24 days till August 28. — Bernama