KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — Five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court here today with using abusive words against Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir last month.

The charges against the five were read before Sessions Judge Elsie Primus in closed proceedings.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad said that the charge against the was for acting with common intention, allegedly uttered abusive words directed at Zara Qairina, which were heard by the victim and could have caused her distress.

Elsie Primus allowed bail of RM5,000 against the five minors in closed proceedings and set the next date of mention to September 25.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block A-3-6 of the Rabiatul Adawiyah Dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan W.D.T 15, Papar, between 10 pm and 11 pm on July 15.

The charge was framed under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The lawyer representing Zara Qairina’s family, Hamid Ismail, earlier said that a gag order has been imposed on the case under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

Counsel for the first accused minor, Datuk Ram Singhm had applied for the gag order, saying that the law provided protection for the child.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was admitted.

The Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha student in Papar was found unconscious in a drain near her hostel at 4 am on July 16.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu has since fixed Sept 3 to begin the inquest proceedings into her death.

Coroner Azreena Aziz set proceedings to run from Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19 and Sept 22 to 30.