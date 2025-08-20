IPOH, Aug 20 — A couple and their baby escaped unharmed after the car they were travelling in was crushed by a falling tree while passing through the Ipoh-Lumut route near Seri Iskandar yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations, Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received a distress call at about 6pm, and a team of 17 firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that a large tree had toppled onto the middle section of a Perodua Bezza along the Ipoh-Lumut main road.

“The male driver and a woman in the rear seat were trapped in the car, while their 10-month-old baby had already been rescued by members of the public,” he said in a statement.

He said firefighters used specialised equipment, including a chainsaw, to cut through the branches and trunk that had fallen on the car.

They also used a rescue cutter to create space to free the 37-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife.

He added that while both victims were not injured, they were taken to the hospital by ambulance after complaining of leg pain.

“The couple’s baby was handed over to family members who were present at the scene,” he said. — Bernama