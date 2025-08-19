KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Witness G Gnanaraja reportedly told the Sessions Court here today that he was unable to testify for Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel corruption trial, as he was still traumatised following the violent robbery earlier this month.

Free Malaysia Today the businessman saying he is still in recovery after being attacked by a group of men.

“I am still traumatised. It is not that I don’t want to cooperate [with the court], but I want to ensure my safety first,” he said.

Judge Azura Alwi said it was the responsibility of the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to take all measures necessary to safeguard Gnanaraja.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that since Gnanaraja was not mentally fit, they would call investigating officer Zulhilmi Ramli as the next witness.

The trial will resume on August 27.

Earlier this month, police confirmed that Gnanaraja sustained injuries during a group robbery at a residence in Jalan Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya, and clarified that the incident was not linked to the ongoing court case.

Gnanaraja previously said that he would seek protection under the witness protection programme after suffering injuries to his face and hand during the incident.

Lim is accused of using his position as Penang chief minister to solicit a 10 per cent cut of the profits from the proposed undersea tunnel project and accepting RM3.3 million in kickbacks.

He also faces two charges of dishonestly misappropriating RM208.7 million worth of state land.