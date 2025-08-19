KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The government will review the need to enact an Anti-Bullying Act that emphasises the establishment of a tribunal to hear bullying cases involving students and children, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

At present, she said, there is no specific definition or clear punishment for the offence of bullying under any legal provision.

“The word ‘bullying’ is not specified in the Penal Code, but to be fair, I am quite relieved we did amend and introduce Sections 507B to 507G of the Penal Code.

“We are also fortunate to have amended the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Act, which enabled the appointment of a Children’s Commissioner in Sabah and Sarawak. The move is timely, but to be fair to the Education Ministry, they already have their own guidelines.”

Azalina said this during a press conference after officiating the ASEAN Law Forum 2025, themed Enhancing Access to Justice in the ASEAN Economic Community: Bridging Legal Cooperation for Inclusive Growth in the Digital Age, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Azalina said Suhakam has voiced concerns that both the perpetrator and the victim are children, and therefore, the Child Act 2001 still applies to them.

“This is a matter for the Cabinet to discuss, whether there should be another process when it involves children, such as setting up a tribunal system or whether a different set of laws should be considered to allow rehabilitation to be used as a form of punishment,” she said.

Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, guided by the belief that strong institutions, sound laws, and equal access to justice are the foundations of unity and inclusive growth.

“This Forum is one of the landmark initiatives under our Chairmanship, symbolising a renewed commitment to regional legal cooperation and institutional reform,” she said.

Also present at the opening of the forum were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran, Legal Affairs Division director-general Datuk Zamri Misman and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) secretary Anna Joubin-Bret.

The three-day forum brought together 58 speakers and moderators in 15 expert-led sessions, attended by over 300 participants from ASEAN and beyond, covering discussions over alternative dispute resolution, commercial law reforms, as well as business and human rights. — Bernama