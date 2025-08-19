SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — Police have arrested a married couple on suspicion of abusing a two-year-old boy at Section 16 here.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received a report on the incident at midnight on August 15 from the victim’s mother.

He said preliminary investigations found that the victim had been sent to the suspects’ home, who are babysitters, around 10am on August 14. However, the boy was returned to his home with bruises on his face later that night.

“The boy’s mother questioned the babysitter (the wife) about the bruises. At first, she claimed that her child had fought with the victim.

“However, the boy’s mother did not believe the explanation given and decided to lodge a police report for further investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Iqbal said the child received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital, where a medical officer confirmed that the child sustained soft tissue injuries to the face consistent with suspected assault.

Following this, police arrested the couple, aged between 37 and 40, at an apartment in Section 16 at 11.22pm on Sunday.

The husband and wife have been remanded for three days starting yesterday.

In the same statement, Mohd Iqbal urged those with information on the case to contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Khamsia Hung Mei Shuang at 016-8119560.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, a social media post showing the boy with bruises and welts across his face went viral. — Bernama