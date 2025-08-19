KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has today urged responsible conduct from the public and media as five children face charges in the case involving the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Suhakam, through the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC), reminded that the children’s rights and privacy are protected under the Child Act 2001.

“The children are entitled to full protection under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), including trauma-informed support, legal representation and fair treatment.”

“Their identities must not be revealed directly or indirectly. No names, photos, schools or any details that could lead to them being identified should be made public.”

The OCC stressed that Section 15 of the Child Act makes it an offence to publish any information that could identify children involved in court proceedings, with penalties of up to RM10,000 or five years’ imprisonment, or both.

It also noted that the Court for Children is a closed court under Section 12 of the Child Act 2001 and only parties directly involved may attend.

Suhakam said its priority is to prevent further stigmatisation of the children involved and reminded the public that bullying, whether in schools or online, is never acceptable.

The OCC strongly urged social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to update internal policies and community standards to proactively flag and remove content that breaches Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

It warned that any content published that could identify the children likely amplifies harm to them, whether unintentionally or maliciously.

The OCC said waiting for takedown requests may allow illegal and harmful content to spread widely, defeating the protective intent of the law.

It added that failure to act risks further harm to the children and may amount to complicity in unlawful disclosure.

“Let justice take its course in accordance with child rights and the rule of law,” it said.

Yesterday, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed that five underage teenagers will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Juvenile Court tomorrow in connection with the bullying case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

He said all the teenagers involved will be charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, relating to the offence of using or making any threatening, abusive, or insulting words or communication.