SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was yesterday awarded Singapore’s Meritorious Service Medal for his role in strengthening ties between the force’s Special Branch and the republic’s Internal Security Department.

He as presented the award by Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

“I thanked Mohd Khalid for his astute leadership. The enduring warm rapport between the MSB and ISD is a testament to Mohd Khalid’s commitment to working closely with Singapore in areas of mutual security interest,” Shanmugam posted on Facebook, referring to the Special Branch.

“It is through the hard work and tireless efforts of generations of MSB and ISD officers, that Singapore, Malaysia and the region have been kept safe.”

Shanmugam said during Mohd Khalid’s tenure with MSB, he played an active and integral role in enhancing the partnership between the MSB and the Internal Security Department (ISD) of Singapore.

“ISD and MSB have had substantive bilateral engagements, intelligence exchanges and extensive cooperation, particularly in the domain of counter-terrorism,” said Shanmugam.

“Close collaboration between the two Services has contributed to the disruption of activities of pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) elements and other terror-linked entities in the region.”

Mohd Khalid began his policing career in 1987 and has served in various key roles including deputy director of Special Branch, the police intelligence division, and as security liaison officer in London.

Prior to his new appointment, the 60-year-old served as director of the Special Branch and retired on April 8 but was reappointed on a contract basis from that date until now.

He was then appointed the IGP on a two-year contract beginning June 23, 2025.