PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The public has been urged to securely display the Jalur Gemilang, especially on vehicles, to avoid potential safety hazards, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that public safety should remain a top priority, even as Malaysians express their love and respect for the national flag ahead of the National Day celebrations.

“I advise that when displaying the Jalur Gemilang, particularly on vehicles, it must be firmly affixed — not just out of respect for the flag, but also to ensure public safety.

“We are concerned that a loosely affixed flag could strike other vehicles, obstruct the driver’s view, and pose a road hazard,” she told the media after officiating the handover and installation of Jalur Gemilang on official department vehicles in conjunction with the 2025 National Day celebration at Menara Seri Wilayah today.

Also present was Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Dr Zaliha stressed that hoisting the Jalur Gemilang is not merely an annual ritual but a symbol of unity among Malaysians, transcending race, religion, and background.

“It reflects the identity of Malaysians, who always cherish the blessings of independence and the nation’s prosperity. May this spirit continue to strengthen our efforts to build a more prosperous and harmonious Malaysia,” she said.

As many as 25 official vehicles from various agencies, including the Federal Territories Department, the Office of the Director of Land and Mines of the Federal Territories, the Federal Territories Sports Council, the National Crime Prevention Centre, the Civil Defence Force, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Territorial Army, and the People’s Volunteer Corps, participated in the event today.

Apart from the installations on official vehicles, 700 flags were distributed this morning.

Dr Zaliha said this year’s National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni’, which was launched on July 27 at Dataran Tanjung Emas, Muar, Johor, continued to receive an encouraging response.

“In the Federal Territories alone, more than 70,000 Jalur Gemilangs have been flown across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, surpassing the initial target. These flags are displayed along protocol roads, public areas, residential areas, and on vehicles of government departments and agencies,” she said.

She also urged residents of the Federal Territories to seize the opportunity to foster patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang at their homes, workplaces, and in public spaces. — Bernama