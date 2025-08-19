KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the need for transparency in defence procurement, warning against political interference and over-reliance on agents.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar recalled his recent visit to Langkawi where he was shown vessels still in service despite their age.

“I went to Langkawi to see the ships. It’s true, even a ship from 1976 was included because we don’t have enough ships.

“Just imagine how I felt. Spending billions of ringgit, yet there are no ships. In 1976, I was still resting in Kamunting, and that ship was already in service,” he said.

Anwar was responding to Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who asked about replacing ships that are 30 years old and above.

“In developed countries, ships that are 30 years old are replaced,” Shahidan said.

Anwar said officials had told him the older vessel was still in use simply because no other ships were available, which he described as a lesson for the government.

“This is a lesson for us. That is why I say that procurement matters must be transparent, we must put an end to excessive reliance on agents, and as far as possible, it should be G2G,” he said, referring to government-to-government deals.

“Negotiate properly, check the costs, and do not mix in political considerations or the interests of certain individuals.”

The prime minister’s remark follows Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s decree for the Defence Ministry to cancel the proposed purchase of Black Hawk helicopters that are over three decades old — describing them as “flying coffins”.

As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), His Majesty also reminded the ministry not to repeat past mistakes.

The MAF has since announced that it has cancelled the purchase of four Black Hawk helicopters worth around RM187 million following the King’s criticism.