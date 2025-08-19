KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has confirmed that five underage teenagers will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Juvenile Court tomorrow in connection with the bullying case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

“Yes, all of those who will be charged are under the age of 18,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He said all the teenagers involved will be charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, relating to the offence of using or making any threatening, abusive, or insulting words or communication.

Earlier yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said in a statement that it had examined the investigation papers into Zara Qairina’s death referred by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and decided to charge several suspects involved based on the available evidence.

“The decision to charge the suspects for the bullying offence was made as the charges will not interfere with the inquest proceedings that will take place,” the statement said.

The AGC stressed that the decision to charge the suspects for the bullying offence will not affect the ongoing investigation by PDRM, including the inquest proceedings to be conducted in court.

During the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the investigation into the death of Zara Qairina, which centred on three elements — bullying, neglect and sexual harassment — had been submitted to the AGC after police completed recording statements from 195 witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Kota Kinabalu Coroner’s Court yesterday set Sept 3 to commence the inquest proceedings into Zara Qairina’s death.

Coroner Azreena Aziz also fixed Sept 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19 and Sept 22 to 30 for the inquest hearings.

On Aug 12, the AGC decided to hold an inquest to determine the cause and circumstances of the death of the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha after reviewing the investigation report submitted by PDRM on the case.

Zara Qairina, 13, died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, after being found unconscious in a drain near the school dormitory on the morning of July 16 in Papar. — Bernama