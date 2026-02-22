KOTA BELUD, Feb 22 — Fourteen houses were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Melangkap Kapa here on Saturday morning.

Ten of the houses were completely razed while four others sustained 10 per cent damage due to the heat, and no casualties were reported.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station chief Elge Bakuk said the department received an emergency call at 10.57am and deployed nine personnel, including two members of the Pangkalan Abai Volunteer Fire Brigade, to the scene located 36 kilometres away.

He said upon arrival at 11.48am, firefighters found 14 semi-permanent houses on fire, but narrow access and an unstable bridge prevented the Fire Rescue Tender from entering, prompting the team to use alternative methods to conduct firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control at 12.21pm using two 91-metre hose lines with a portable pump drawing water from a nearby river, overhaul works were carried out to prevent reignition, the operation ended at 3.15pm, and the cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the police and the Civil Defence Force. — Daily Express