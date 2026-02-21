PITAS, Feb 21 — Floodwaters in Kampung Sibaung here rose rapidly within four hours, forcing residents to evacuate to temporary relief centres in the early hours of this morning.

The water level increased from floor height to window level at several houses following continuous heavy rain.

Resident Jamilah Sapia, 50, said water began entering her home at about 10 pm and rose sharply around 2 am.

She said floodwaters blocked the main access road, preventing residents from leaving the area.

Rescue teams later arrived to evacuate residents to safety.

Jamilah said her house, which is on slightly higher ground, was flooded up to thigh level.

Several houses in lower-lying areas were submerged up to window height and deemed unsafe.

Another resident, Rosni Mohamad Rasyid, 50, said flooding occurs almost every year during the monsoon season.

She said residents usually prepare by moving belongings to higher ground when heavy rain continues.

Rosni said floods disrupt daily life, including schooling and household income.

As of noon today, 1,653 victims from 621 families have been evacuated to several relief centres in the district.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Works and Utilities and Pitas assemblyman Ruddy Awah said the evacuation process went smoothly due to early action by residents, adding that the state government will ensure assistance reaches all affected victims. — Bernama