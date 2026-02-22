BATU PAHAT, Feb 22 — The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Ramadan bazaars throughout Johor remain unchanged as in previous years, with no additional conditions imposed despite the spread of Tuberculosis (TB) cases.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said there are currently no new SOPs such as mandatory face mask requirements for traders and food handlers at Ramadan bazaars.

“However, traders and food handlers at Ramadan bazaars in every district are required to receive typhoid vaccinations and attend food handling courses before being allowed to operate.

“The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) will not hesitate to take action against any party that fails to comply with the existing SOPs,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year programme for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency and the Yong Peng state constituency here yesterday.

He said JKNJ enforcement personnel will carry out continuous monitoring at every Ramadan bazaar to ensure traders comply with regulations, particularly those related to hygiene and food safety.

In addition, members of the public visiting Ramadan bazaars are advised to consistently practise preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection.

The Ministry of Health Malaysia recorded 503 TB cases nationwide in Epidemiological Week Five 2026 (EW 5/2026), bringing the cumulative total to 2,571 cases, with Johor recording 233 cases. — Bernama