KOTA BHARU, Aug 19 — The family of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, who was believed to have been murdered at a school in Kok Lanas in December 2013, has submitted a letter to Bukit Aman police headquarters.

Their lawyer Zulqarnain Lukman said the letter was sent yesterday to request that the police reopen investigations into the death, amid renewed public spotlight on fatal school bullying cases after the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

“I hope Bukit Aman will respond swiftly and carry out a proper investigation into the case,” he reportedlty told Kosmo!.

“At the same time, we have also met with the Home Minister’s political secretary last Thursday to discuss developments regarding the case.”

Zulqarnain said the civil suit filed by Wan Ahmad Faris’s family is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Family representative Ali Hanafiah Mohamed, 54, said they were now waiting for Bukit Aman’s reply on the matter.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also been informed of the issue.

“The family is encouraged that it has received the attention of national leaders, and we hope the case will be reinvestigated transparently and thoroughly until those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Faris, who was a Form Four student at the time, was found hanging in a toilet at the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman hostel in Kok Lanas in December 2013.

His body was discovered by a hostel warden after a foul smell was detected.

A post-mortem initially classified his death as sudden death with no criminal element involved.

However, the Coroner’s Court ruled in June 2016 that his death was homicide, caused by an unknown individual.