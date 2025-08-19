KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said it will charge suspects in the Zara Qairina bullying case under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code as the provision covers bullying alone and is not linked to her death.

The AGC said the decision followed a review of investigation papers and was based on evidence gathered by the authorities.

It said a statement earlier today by the lawyer appointed by Zara’s mother, Noraida Lamat, was speculative and not supported by accurate facts.

Lawyer Hamid Ismail argued that Section 507D(2) of the Penal Code, which pertains to “causing a person to believe that harm will be caused”, was more appropriate.

The AGC reiterated that its charging decision reflects the available evidence and investigative findings.

It added that an inquest must still proceed to determine the actual cause of Zara Qairina’s death.

The Zara Qairina controversy centres on the tragic death of the 13-year-old student at a religious boarding school in Sabah, who was found unconscious after reportedly falling from her dormitory's third floor on July 16 and dying the next day.

Investigations uncovered clear elements of bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment, with her personal diary and statements from nearly 200 witnesses revealing her struggles and complaints to the school.

The case sparked national outrage, allegations of cover-ups, and calls for justice, leading to an expanded police probe, the exhumation of her body for forensic investigation, and the scheduled inquest proceedings starting in September 2025.