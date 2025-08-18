SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said he will remain in politics and continue serving the country in any capacity after his term ends in December.

Speaking at a Bursa Malaysia Invest Malaysia fireside chat session, he said that, for now, he has no concrete plans and will focus on his current responsibilities.

“I’ll stick to politics and see how I can help the government in any way, other than the position I’m in today,” he said during the session, which was moderated by Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, as part of the Macquarie Asean Conference held here today.

At the same time, Tengku Zafrul, who is also president of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), stated that he has no intention of returning to the private sector.

Prior to his ministerial appointments, he spent over 22 years in the banking and financial services industry, including as group CEO and executive director of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, and as president commissioner of PT Bank CIMB Niaga in Indonesia.

Tengku Zafrul was appointed to his current ministerial role in his capacity as a senator. He commenced his second and final term as a member of the Dewan Negara in December 2022, the maximum permitted under the rules. — Bernama