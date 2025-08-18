PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — The Sessions Court here has set Sept 19 for mention of a case involving singer Naim Daniel, who was charged with committing sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl at a hotel.

Judge Datin M. Kunasundary set the date during a closed-door proceeding when the case came up for mention before her today.

Naim Daniel, whose full name is Muhammad Naim Daniel Baharin, 28, was alleged to have committed the offence at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, at 8.56 am on May 19 this year.

He was first charged with the offence last June 17 and had pleaded not guilty.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), carries a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin appeared for the prosecution, while Naim Daniel was represented by lawyers Nur Syafiah Athirah Ahmad Shafique, Mohd Irwan Sumadi and Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif. — Bernama