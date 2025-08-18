KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented donations to stage-four nasal cancer patient Mohd Sharul Ikmal and retired soldier Pak Nik Soh, who is nearly blind from optic nerve complications.

The aid was handed over on behalf of the prime minister by his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a Ziarah Madani programme visit to Taman Balok Jaya, Kuantan, Pahang.

“I was deeply moved when I heard two truly touching life stories, beginning with Sharul, 27, who, at such a young age, has to battle stage-four nasal cancer.

“Even more heartbreaking, he has a young child whose father is now battling chronic health issues and requires support to survive,” he said in a Facebook post shared by the prime minister today.

Ahmad Farhan also shared about Pak Nik Soh, who has been suffering from optic nerve problems for the past three years.

“A father who once served the country now relies on his children and neighbours to continue his daily life. On behalf of the Prime Minister, I extend a small contribution as a gesture of love and solidarity.

“Above all, what is most needed are prayers, attention, and ongoing efforts so that they do not face their battles alone. May Allah SWT grant strength and perseverance to their family,” he said. — Bernama