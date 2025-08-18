MIRI, Aug 18 — Domestic violence and divorce cases in Sarawak remain a pressing concern, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Citing statistics, she said 7,116 domestic violence cases were reported nationwide in 2024 compared to 5,507 in 2023.

“In Sarawak alone, 1,124 Muslim couples divorced in 2024, with a lack of mutual understanding identified as the leading cause.

“These figures are alarming and must be addressed not only through legislation, but also through education, guidance and social support,” she said when officiating the ‘Wacana Khas Keluarga Islam Sarawak 2025’ programme at the Miri Civic Centre here on Sunday.

She said strong families would lead to a more stable society and prosperous nation, and highlighted various initiatives under her ministry such as pre-marriage courses, family counselling programmes and awareness campaigns through the ‘Talian Kasih’ helpline.

Nancy also called on community leaders, educators and government agencies to be agents of change in strengthening family institutions, saying: “Every family we help today will be the fortress of the nation tomorrow. Every heart we touch today will be a light that guides the future.”

She also praised the close cooperation shown between her ministry, the Sarawak Syariah Judiciary Department, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak and other agencies in organising yesterday’s discourse.

Themed ‘Syariah as the Basis of a Prosperous Family’, the programme brought together legal experts, religious scholars and community representatives for forums, panel sessions and community service activities. — The Borneo Post