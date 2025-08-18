KUCHING, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken down 49,082 scam-related posts this year as of Aug 1, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

According to her, last year 63,652 posts were removed compared to only 6,297 in 2023, reflecting a sharp increase in the spread of online scam content.

“The spread of scam content, including fake accounts and impersonation of public figures, has grown rapidly in recent years,” she said in her speech at the Excellent Service Award (APC) 2024 Ceremony of the Communications Ministry (Sarawak Zone), held at RTM Sarawak here today.

Teo said that all parties must keep pace with the rapidly developing wave of technology, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

She said that while AI can simplify various tasks and daily duties, it cannot replace important values such as effort, dedication and excellence, which are the foundation of public service.

“What is important is that the use of this technology must be done wisely, prudently and in a controlled manner so that it truly brings benefits without undermining our integrity and responsibility as public servants,” she said.

She stressed that an ethical and balanced approach in adopting AI will ensure that the technology is optimally utilised in improving the quality of services to the people.

Therefore, to combat scams or the spread of fake news, she said the ministry has provided various fact-checking tools such as Biar Betul on RTM, the AI chatbot AIFA (Artificial Intelligence Fact-check Assistant) and the portal Sebenarnya.my.

“AIFA has received 142,257 messages as of July 31, 2025, since it was launched on Jan 28, 2025. This is equivalent to an average of nearly 769 messages per day,” she said.

Teo added that this initiative is part of the government’s efforts to help the public access authentic information quickly and easily, educate users in identifying reliable sources, and raise awareness about online safety.

Meanwhile, the government continues to demonstrate strong commitment in carrying out administrative reforms, particularly in the public service sector.

“For example, in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2025 issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) on June 17, 2025, Malaysia climbed 11 places to 23rd compared to 34th in 2024,” she said.

This improvement, she added, is a clear manifestation of the government’s determination in driving structural reforms and comprehensive improvements nationwide.

She said these ongoing efforts not only enhance administrative efficiency but also strengthen international confidence in Malaysia’s capabilities and governance.

Earlier, Teo presented APC awards to 80 recipients from various departments and agencies under the Communications Ministry.

In addition, she also presented Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contributions to the families of two Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) staff in Sarawak who died recently.

Irwan Budi Annuar, 51, who served at RTM as a radio announcer, reporter and producer, passed away on Aug 6 from lung cancer and kidney disease, while Georgina Clare, 45, died on Aug 12. — Bernama