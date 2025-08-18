KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Entrepreneurs renting business premises under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) recorded total sales of RM2.2 billion last year, said Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said that for this year, as of June, the accumulated sales value for 6,557 business lots nationwide stood at RM1.01 billion, an increase of 5.6 per cent over the same period last year.

“In addition, a total of 14,943 job opportunities have been created through businesses operating in MARA premises nationwide,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) on the contribution of MARA arcades towards the local economy and the creation of job opportunities and income for Bumiputera entrepreneurs up to June 2025.

Elaborating further, Rubiah said that MARA arcades continue to receive good response from small entrepreneurs, but the limited number of business spaces remains the main challenge, in addition to most MARA arcades built in the 1970s and 1980s requiring infrastructure and facility upgrades.

Therefore, she said that under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), the ministry through MARA has applied for an allocation of RM50 million to upgrade MARA arcades, bazaars and business premises to be more suitable, attractive and comfortable for entrepreneurs and visitors.

Answering a supplementary question from Bakri Jamaluddin (PN-Tangga Batu) regarding the rental of MARA premises to other government agencies, Rubiah said MARA is currently reviewing its business lot allocation policy, including proposals to limit the maximum number of lots per tenant and to reassess the allocation of business spaces used by government agencies.

She said this step is to ensure that opportunities for Bumiputera entrepreneurs are not affected and remain MARA’s priority in local economic development.

Rubiah added that MARA’s policy stipulates that the provision of business premises is for Bumiputera entrepreneur development, but rental to capable companies and government agencies is not against the rules as long as it complies with existing guidelines and does not affect the participation of small entrepreneurs.

“There are indeed several MARA premises, including in arcades and commercial buildings, that have been rented to Federal and state government agencies. For example, in Melaka, tenants include PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation), TEKUN (National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund), Melaka Islamic Religious Council and Perbadanan Melaka Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

“This is a way to generate rental income and ensure optimum use of spaces that are not in demand among traders or are less strategic for business operations. Furthermore, rentals involving government agencies are based on the functions and roles of those agencies in the local community,” she said.

On longer-term rentals, Rubiah explained that this is because the premises and entrepreneurs concerned provide consistent rental returns to MARA, the tenants successfully maintain stable businesses, benefit the local community, and there is insufficient demand from new entrepreneurs in certain areas. — Bernama