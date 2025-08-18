KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025, a key component of the legal reform agenda, is expected to be tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat next week.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the bill is part of the Madani government’s efforts to enhance access to justice for all Malaysians.

“This will provide a focus on vulnerable groups and individuals who meet the criteria for legal assistance, ensuring broader access to quality legal and defence services, in line with the principle of justice for all,” she said.

Azalina said this when winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

She added that the implementation of the mobile court initiative in Peninsular Malaysia was agreed upon, following a meeting last week with Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and the Office of the Chief Registrar.

The initiative, already implemented in Sabah and Sarawak, aims to establish at least one mobile court in each state in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We hope that, with the presence of these mobile courts, access to the legal system, whether for legal services, resolution of minor cases, or registration of important documents, will become more inclusive, ensuring justice not only in urban centres, but also in rural and remote areas.

“We hope that in the Budget 2026, which will be tabled by the Prime Minister, this initiative can become a reality, insya-Allah,” she added. — Bernama