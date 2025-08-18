KOTA BHARU, Aug 18 — The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized various types of timber worth over RM19 million following checks at two sawmills in Tanah Merah on Saturday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the first seizure involved 33 bundles of timber, round logs, timber-processing equipment and a lorry at a sawmill near Jalan Bukit Kechik.

“Investigations found that the sawmill was operating without a licence from the Forestry Department, and the timber was untaxed. The 60-year-old owner and a 27-year-old lorry driver were detained, with the seized materials valued at RM10.98 million,” he said yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) and has been referred to the Kelantan Forestry Department for further action.

In another raid, Nik Ros Azhan said they seized various types of timber after checking a sawmill in Kampung Bukit Pauh, valued at RM8.2 million. The seizure included 45 piles of processed wood, five piles of logs, timber-processing equipment, and a heavy machine.

“Further checks revealed that the sawmill had repeatedly reused the forest product transfer pass to evade detection by the authorities,” he said.

He added that the seized items were handed over to the Kelantan Forestry Department for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 3(2) of the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985. — Bernama