KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The government will not embark on mega projects that have limited impact on the majority of the people in the near future after taking into account global economic uncertainties, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

“The government’s approach is to channel spending into programmes that truly benefit the lives of the people, such as repairing schools and rural clinics, which also generate economic spillover and create business opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” he said when winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) for the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Amir Hamzah also stated that the improved growth prospects during the 13MP will be supported by public investments with a commitment of RM611 billion, including development expenditure allocation of RM430 billion, domestic direct investment by government-linked companies and government investment companies (RM120 billion), and the implementation of public-private partnership projects (RM61 billion).

“Although the fiscal space inherited is limited, the Madani government has made the best use of all available resources to enhance the well-being of the people despite increasingly challenging global economic conditions.

“Governance improvement measures have been introduced to ensure every cent collected is spent prudently to attract more investment to Malaysia and improve the standard of living and livelihoods of the people,” he added. — Bernama