PASIR SALAK, Aug 17 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded defence and security forces personnel not to misuse their rank or position to commit unlawful acts.

Ahmad Zahid said he supported Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar’s stand that there would be no compromise in dealing with abuse of power.

“I agree with his statement that firm action will be taken against collusion involving military officers, not only as informants but also when directly involved,” he told reporters after officiating the Perak Community Development Department (Kemas) Santunan Desa Programme here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said abuse of power must be stopped as it could tarnish the image of the country’s defence and security forces.

“I hope this serves as a stern reminder to others not to commit similar offences or engage in misconduct with the same intent,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Bernama reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had crippled a southern smuggling syndicate with the arrest of 10 people, including three serving and two former senior military officers.

The officers are suspected of colluding with the syndicate by leaking operational information to help them evade enforcement. — Bernama