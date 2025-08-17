SEREMBAN, Aug 17 — A welding mishap on a truck tank containing chemical residues of Hexane killed a driver and injured a workshop assistant at Kampung Belangkan, Kuala Sawah yesterday.

The deceased was identified as N Jayagobinath, 33, while the injured assistant is Suhardi Labeddu, 40, Metro Ahad reported today.

The Fire and Rescue Department initially despatched a seven-man team to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.23pm, but later deployed the hazardous materials (Hazmat) crew from a different station to detect hazardous chemicals at the workshop and on the tank truck.

“Witnesses reported that both victims were on top of the tank performing welding work when a sudden explosion threw them nearly three metres into the air, narrowly missing the workshop roof,” Operation Commander, Senior Fire Officer I Mohd Syazwan Saidy, was quoted as saying.

He said the truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene from severe head injuries while the injured assistant was rushed to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

He added that investigations into the explosion are ongoing to determine the exact cause and ensure safety measures for welding work on chemical tanks are enforced.