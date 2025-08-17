GEORGE TOWN, Aug 17 — A total of 5,049 consumer accounts in the Jalan Lingkaran Luar area, Butterworth, will experience scheduled water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the disruption, scheduled from 10am to 3pm, is due to the closure of a 450 mm valve for valve simulation work in the area.

“The affected consumer accounts include those in Taman Perkasa, Taman Meranti, Bagan Lebai Tahir, Pantai Bersih, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Butterworth, Taman Ratna and Pantai Robina.

“Also affected are the entire Jalan Teluk Air Tawar area, Taman Senangan, Taman Seri Tawar, and Taman Telok Permai,” the corporation said in a post on its Facebook page yesterday.

PBAPP said that some 2,500 consumer accounts in Balik Pulau, near here, will also experience scheduled water supply disruptions from 10pm on Wednesday until 6am the following day due to the installation of 300 mm MS pipes.

The affected areas are the entire stretch along Jalan Pondok Upeh, Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Balik Pulau, Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Balik Pulau, Lorong Seri Genting 1–14, Lorong Pondok Upeh, Solok Pondok Upeh, Lintang Pondok Upeh 1–4, and Lorong 1–6, Taman Simpang Jaya. — Bernama