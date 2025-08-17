GEORGE TOWN, Aug 17 — The Asean Navies’ City Parade (ANCP), held in conjunction with the state government’s Hari Buletin 4.0 celebration at Padang Kota Lama today, attracted over 40,000 visitors.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) aimed to increase participation and offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the advanced assets and equipment of regional naval fleets.

“The strong turnout, both local and international, reflects the spirit of unity in Penang’s diversity,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the RMN for their efforts in ensuring the success of this year’s Hari Buletin, during the closing ceremony.

The ANCP and Hari Buletin featured a naval parade with ships from 10 Asean nations, combat boat demonstrations, a flypast by RMN helicopters, a silent drill display, a military band performance, as well as engaging activities such as a colouring contest, costume competition, lucky draws, exhibitions by various government agencies, and food stalls.

The ANCP is an RMN initiative to introduce naval military traditions to the public. Hari Buletin, on the other hand, celebrates the readers of Buletin Mutiara, the state’s official newspaper, which provides valuable insights into Penang’s policies, community programmes, and local news.

This year’s ANCP coincides with key regional events, including the 19th Asean Naval Chiefs Meeting (ANCM), the third Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX), and the Asean Fleet Review (AFR), all taking place around Penang. — Bernama