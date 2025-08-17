GEORGE TOWN, Aug 17 — After 35 years, Penang is back in the spotlight with the Asean Navies’ City Parade (ANCP), which took place today at Padang Kota Lama, alongside the state government’s Hari Buletin 4.0 celebration.

The ANCP, which is an initiative of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in an effort to introduce and promote naval military traditions to the general public, witnessed a military parade involving a contingent of 10 ships from Asean countries, the Malaysian United Cadet Force (PKBM Laut), the RMN Voluntary Reserve Force and the RMN Veterans Association.

Among the events that stole the spotlight were the RMN combat boat demonstration and helicopter fly-past, as well as the silent parade and band performance by RMN, which mesmerised thousands of visitors who arrived as early as 6.30 am.

A parade procession by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) during the Asean Navies City Parade. — Bernama pic

A total of 301 Asean ship contingents and 388 school students from 11 schools including Penang Free School, SMK (P) St George, SMK Pekula Jaya, and SMK Bukit Jambul participated as parade contingents and marching bands.

The parade of ship contingents involved were RSS Vigour from Singapore; KRI Bung Tomo (Indonesia); KPD Darulaman (Brunei); UMS King Sin Phyu Shin (Myanmar); HTMS Krabi (Thailand); VPNS Quang Trung (Vietnam) and BRP Antonio Luna (Philippines) while representing Malaysia were three TLDM warships namely KD Kedah, KD Lekiu and KD Lekir.

The ANCP was held concurrently with several important regional events including the 19th Asean Naval Chiefs Meeting (ANCM), the third Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX) and the Asean Fleet Review (AFR).

The crowd wowed by Royal Malaysian Navy’s showcase today. — Bernama pic

The ANCP in Penang also carries its own historical value, recalling the memories of the International Royal Fleet Review (IRFR) on May 19 1990 which involved 59 warships and 11,000 naval personnel from various countries.

In appreciation of the services of RMN veterans and recognition of past service, a total of 30 RMN Veterans also participated in the parade at this year’s ANCP, in addition to being enlivened by the participation of the Penang Chinese Peranakan Association, Boria Omara and the Penang Chingay Association.

Earlier, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib inspected the Main Guard of Honour led by RMN Lieutenant Commander Mohd Amirul Abdullah Hanan and Lieutenant Abdul Hakim Mohd Sidek who carried the pennant of RMN 23rd Squadron.

The public didn’t miss the chance to board the naval ships. — Bernama pic

Also present were Penang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, Penang state government leadership, top management of the Royal Malaysian Navy and officers commanding the ships involved.

Meanwhile, commander of Naval Region 3 First Admiral Mohd Norizal Fahrudin said traditionally, the Navies City Parade event is an official parade involving personnel and naval assets from various countries and is usually held in major urban areas.

“In celebrating Malaysia’s mandate as the Asean Chairmanship 2025, the ANCP also witnessed the unity of regional countries. Apart from strengthening relations, it also serves as a continuation of the legacy and tradition of the navy,” he said. — Bernama