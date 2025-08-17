KAPIT, Aug 17 —A week-long search for a missing man ended in tragedy today after he was found dead when his car plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge along Jalan Baleh Dam, near Rumah Biduk, Nanga Sebetung.

The victim was identified as Pika Rangga, 54, from Rumah Sura, Kerangan Bangat Ulu.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Pika was last seen on August 8 after leaving Kapit market in his purple Perodua Bezza to head to work.

His family lodged a missing persons report when he failed to return home or be contacted.

Kapit Bomba station received a distress call at 3.06pm today and deployed a team to the scene, located about 61 kilometres from Kapit town.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle had plunged into a steep ravine. A male victim was found about 50 metres away from the wrecked vehicle, unconscious,” Bomba said in a statement today.

Medical personnel later confirmed that the victim had died at the scene. His body was retrieved using a pulley system and a bucket stretcher before being handed over to the police.

The operation, which ended at 4.35pm, involved six firefighters, six police officers, four health personnel and seven members of the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu confirmed the discovery and said the case is under investigation. — The Borneo Post