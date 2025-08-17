JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 17 — Police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a tow truck owned by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) last Friday at the vehicle storage depot at Lot 1, Johor Bahru Waterfront.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the incident is believed to have stemmed from the suspect’s dissatisfaction after his Perodua Axia was towed away by MBJB a day earlier.

“The suspect, who had no money to pay for the compound, allegedly poured petrol and set the truck on fire, causing an estimated RM10,000 loss.

“Police apprehended the suspect on the same day at 1.06 pm and seized several items, including an aluminium container and a lighter,” he said in a statement today.

He said checks revealed that the suspect had previously been involved in a case under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. However, his urine test returned negative results.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for five days starting yesterday to facilitate further investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine on conviction.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands is a serious matter as it can endanger lives, property and public order.

“The public is urged to use legal channels to resolve any problems and avoid violating the law,” he said.

A video recording of the arson has gone viral on Facebook. — Bernama