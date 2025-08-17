KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — Rallies across Sabah continued to be held in remembrance of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

On Saturday evening, one such rally took place at Lintasan Deasoka here, with around 500 people in attendance despite continuous rain. Participants stood under umbrellas as they chanted support for Zara and her family, while others held placards demanding that schools be made safe spaces for all.

Police guarded the perimeter to safeguard against any untoward incidents.

According to organiser Jaya Kumar, 47, from the Indian Civil Servant Retirees Organisation, the gathering was to demand justice for Zara and highlight the rising number of bullying incidents.

Jaya said if it wasn’t for the rakyat’s voices, the case might have already been closed, expressing dismay over a recent report that an investigating officer in the case failed to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

“This issue does not involve race or religion, it involves the loss of a child’s life. I have children. How can I trust to send them to school with the situation now? Strict action must be taken by the authorities, parents and schools over this bullying issue. I hope that not just in Sabah, but the whole Malaysia, we do not see a second Zara,” he said.

Organiser Jaya Kumar said the gathering is also to highlight the rising number of bullying incidents. — The Borneo Post pic

Meanwhile, Dato Seri Rajandran, 66, said to be from the Kedah Royal Family Association, suggested that schools place a complaint box for reporting bullying incidents.

He explained that such boxes would give both students and staff a safe channel to report problems or daily incidents without fear of reprisal.

“With these boxes, we can receive daily updates on what is happening in schools and detect incidents early. I came here not to complain to any party, but to fight for justice as Malaysians. A Malaysian’s blood was spilled – let us try to prevent another,” he said. — The Borneo Post