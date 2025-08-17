KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today commended Kepala Batas Umno chief Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican for his handling of the upside-down Jalur Gemilang controversy in his constituency.

The Lembah Pantai MP said Reezal’s conduct in resolving the issue with calm and respect was “very good”, unlike those who chose to take matters into their own hands, BH Online reported today.

“People have seen some groups taking matters into their own hands outside the legal framework… such actions are unacceptable,” Fahmi was quoted as saying during an arts programme at Kerinchi low-cost flats in his constituency here this afternoon.

He was referring to the dispute between DAP and Umno Youth after party members confronted a hardware shop in Bertam, Penang, where the national flag had been mistakenly hung upside down.

“The incident happened in Bertam, and I see the way Datuk Seri Reezal Merican handled the matter as very good,” Fahmi was quoted as saying.

Fahmi reminded political parties and the public to let authorities act in such cases, instead of resorting to intimidation.

“Be proud of the Jalur Gemilang. Do not allow anyone to frighten us. It is wrong and unacceptable for anyone to bully Malaysians, especially over the Jalur Gemilang,” he added.