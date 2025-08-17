KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The investigation paper into the death of Form 1 student Zara Qairina Mahathir from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan in Papar, Sabah will be referred back to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow for further advice and directives.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said this follows additional investigations carried out by a special task force to complete the investigation paper.

He said statements from 195 witnesses had been recorded under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“These include students, teachers, medical officers, wardens, security guards, parents and other witnesses directly linked to the case,” he said in a statement today.

According to Kumar, police investigations are focused on two main aspects: the inquest proceedings and the possibility of criminal acts, including bullying and the spread of false information.

He urged the public not to speculate or stoke sentiments that could disrupt social harmony.

“PDRM assures that the investigation process is being conducted thoroughly and transparently without protecting any party,” Kumar said.

On August 6, Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the AGC had returned the initial investigation report to police for further action.

Zara Qairina reportedly fell from the third floor of a religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI).

Her death sparked widespread sympathy and anger, especially after it was linked to allegations of bullying at the school.

The hashtag #JusticeForZara has since been widely used across social media in solidarity, demanding justice and a transparent probe.