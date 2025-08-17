KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Federal police are taking over investigations into the syringe attack on the 12-year-old son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The case had been conducted by Selangor state police so far.

“This is in line with the need for a more holistic and centralised investigation,” Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Shazeli Kahar said in a press statement today.

He urged those with information to provide it to the police.

The attack against the boy happened on August 12 at a shopping centre in Putrajaya.

According to Rafizi, two men on a motorcycle tailed his wife’s car before grabbing his son and stabbing the boy with a syringe.

The MP has claimed the attack to be an attempt to stop him from pursuing a potential scandal, adding that his wife has also received threats over her phone after the incident.

Rumours have linked businessman and a former Perak PKR chief Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to the incidents, which he denied on August 15, calling them “crazy”.

Shazeli previously said security measures for Rafizi and his family have been beefed up, adding that police had obtained positive leads after studying closed-circuit television footage from around the shopping area.