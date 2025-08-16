KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police are investigating a roadside brawl involving seven men wielding wooden sticks and cables along the Jasin-Bemban road in Melaka, a clip of which has circulated widely on social media.

According to national daily Harian Metro, two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested to assist with the investigation.

The altercation reportedly followed a three-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Passat, Mitsubishi Triton and Toyota Vios.

Officers from the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) detained the suspects at the scene around 9.30am yesterday.

Five other individuals fled in a silver Proton Exora, whose registration number is yet to be confirmed.

Police also seized the abandoned Mitsubishi Triton and the damaged Volkswagen Passat.

Urine tests on the two men in custody returned negative.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the incident to Harian Metro and said it is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

The viral 39-second video shows a chase and violent scuffle involving three men using wooden sticks and cables by the roadside.