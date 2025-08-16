KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Authorities are investigating a TikTok account for allegedly spreading false information about the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who fell from a school hostel in Papar last month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar said the probe is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The public is urged to stop such irresponsible actions, which can cause confusion and may affect the effectiveness of the police investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Zara was found unconscious after reportedly falling from the third floor of a religious school hostel on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Her death drew widespread attention online, with social media claims linking it to bullying at the school.

Last Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced an inquest to determine the cause and circumstances of her death, including whether any criminal act was involved.

The decision followed a review of the Royal Malaysia Police’s investigation report and is in line with subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code [Act 593].