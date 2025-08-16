IPOH, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cautioned against development that strips away local culture and identity.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the RM6.25 billion Ipoh Sentral Development Project here, he said developers must be able to balance the pursuit of progress with public needs and preserve heritage.

“What I mean is that we don’t want buildings that may appear grand and impressive, but are culturally barren.

“At times, in our eagerness to pursue development, we simply copy ideas from elsewhere, even though we know the setting and environment may not necessarily be compatible, whether in terms of climate, social values, or cultural context,” he said.

Citing KL Sentral as an example, he said the mega transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur “is merely a basic reference point, but not a good example to emulate”.

“So, we want something different when envisioning Ipoh, with its own unique landmarks.

“What makes it special is the cultural vibrancy rooted in our heritage, yet it remains modern, embracing new technologies, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, while still preserving our values and culture,” he added.

Artist’s impression of the Ipoh Sentral project launched on August 16, 2025. — Picture courtesy by Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB).

Anwar praised project developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) for reflecting the Madani concept and urged stakeholders to refine the plans further.

“In the coming months, I request the Perak Menteri Besar, the Transport Minister, the City Council, the Housing and Local Government Ministry, and the Education Ministry to study all these aspects.

“Even though the plans have already been drawn up, we must see if improvements can still be made.

“If we can enhance it further, then Ipoh Sentral can become one of the best and most holistic development models in our country, a project we can proudly showcase,” he said.

Designed as a Transit-Oriented Development, Ipoh Sentral will link directly to Kuala Lumpur and Penang Sentral, integrating rail, bus, taxi, e-hailing, cycling and pedestrian networks to promote walkability and reduce car use.

The 67-acre project will be developed in two phases: Phase 1 will focus on landscaping, recreational upgrades, and a public park with a mosque alongside existing places of worship;

Phase 2 will introduce mixed-use towers with apartments, offices, retail, hotels and community amenities.

Expected to create up to 9,000 jobs during construction and over 10,000 upon completion, the project is a joint venture between Railway Assets Holding Sdn Bhd, Silver Smart Sdn Bhd (Perak State Government), and MRCB.